John Manion will give beginner’s and blues rock intermediate classes in guitar in July and August at the Magnolia Arts Center.
The beginner’s class will be 3-4 p.m. Mondays on July 10, 17, 24 and 31.
The fee is $70 for Magnolia Arts members and $80 for the general public.
The blues rock intermediate class will be 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on July 11, 13, 18, 20, 25 and 27, and August 1 and 3. The fee is $150 for Magnolia Arts members and $160 for the general public.
People must bring their own guitars.
For more information and to sign up call 870-901-3600.