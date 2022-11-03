The Mount Vernon Volunteer Fire Department was among 514 non-profit organizations receiving part of $5.1 million in grants awarded by Union Pacific’s Community Ties Giving Program.
The railroad company said 90% of the grant total supports organizational efforts that align with Union Pacific’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) goals.
More than 14 million people in underserved and underrepresented communities across Union Pacific’s 23-state rail network will receive support and service through these grants based on the company’s top philanthropic priorities: safety, workforce development and community spaces.
“Local grants have the power to create meaningful change within the communities where our employees live and work,” said Union Pacific’s Senior Vice President – Corporate Relations, Chief Administrative Officer, and Foundation President Scott Moore. “We take great pride in the role the railroad plays helping communities thrive and believe the impact must be reflective of the diverse company we are today.” Organizations receiving grants must demonstrate a commitment to DEI principles by 2023 through one of the following ways:
Grant mission: The purpose of the grant is to advance the interests of an underrepresented or underserved population, or the grant will be used to advance the organization’s own capacity around DEI.
Target population: The grant will primarily serve an underrepresented population.
Grantee organizational structure and culture: The organization is taking actions to instill DEI internally and/or within its programs.
A total of $135,000 in grants were awarded to Arkansas non-profits.