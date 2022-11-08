Albemarle Foundation has donated $3,500 to the Magnolia Housing Authority.
A statement from the foundation said that it seeks to create sustainable solutions for communities by controlling where donations are directed, leveraging them to ensure maximum community benefit, and providing strong platforms for active volunteerism.
“In October of each year, Magnolia site holds our Campaign celebrations. Employees are invited to hear information about our site’s non-profit partners and enter their pledges for the new year.”
“For 2022, employees pledged $107,000 which was distributed to 27 of our community partners. Hospitality House with the Magnolia Housing Authority was the recipient of $,3500 of that employee funding. In addition to employee giving, Albemarle Foundation matches employee donations 100% through grants approved by the local Albemarle Foundation-Magnolia Council.”