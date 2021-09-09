Life Touch Hospice, a SHARE Foundation agency, has been recognized by The Hospice Honors in its landmark collection of hospices providing the best patient and caregiver experience.
The annual review recognizes hospices that provide the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.
Hospice Honors acknowledges high-performing agencies by analyzing performance of Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Survey (CAHPS) quality measures.
The awards are an exclusive recognition for hospices that have selected HEALTHCAREfirst as its hospice survey partner.
Award criteria were based on Hospice CAHPS survey results for an evaluation period of October 2019 to September 2020. Hospices must partner with HEALTHCAREfirst and must have had at least one complete survey returned in each quarter of the evaluation period to receive the award. HEALTHCAREfirst identified award recipients by evaluating performance on a set of twenty©\four quality indicator measures, such as communication, help with pain and symptoms, overall rating, and willingness to recommend the hospice.
Individual hospice performance scores were aggregated from all surveys with a final survey status of complete for the evaluation period. They were compared on a question-by-question basis to a national performance score calculated from all partnering hospices contained in HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS database.
Compared to the HEALTHCAREfirst’s hospice database, Life Touch Hospice scored higher than the national average on more than 83% of quality measures.
°We are honored to receive this recognition for the third year in a row. 2020 presented challenge after challenge, but our staff came together and conquered every single one. I am beyond proud of our team,” said Jenifer McLelland, executive director of Life Touch Hospice.
“The fact that this recognition is based on responses from the families we have served means we are focused on the right things. As we celebrate receiving HEALTHCAREfirst’s 2021 Hospice Honors, we know we still have areas to improve. We will continue to strive for excellence in all we do because that is what every patient and family deserves. Thank you to our amazing staff for their adaptability, compassion, and teamwork.”