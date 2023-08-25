The CARTI Foundation of Little Rock has named Jeff Neill of Magnolia to its Board of Directors.
Neill is the president and owner of Neill Timberland Management, Inc., established nearly three decades ago in Magnolia to provide forestry consulting services to private landowners. He is also the owner and principal broker of Southern Oaks Realty, LLC.
He holds a bachelor’s in forestry from Louisiana Tech University, a master’s in forest economics from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University and a general real estate appraiser license.
Jeff and his wife, Lisa, split their time between Magnolia and North Little Rock and are the parents of two sons.
Named with Neill was Dalton Van Horn. He is the vice president of operations for Sugar Creek Foods International, Inc. in Russellville, a manufacturer of premium niche products, including frozen dessert mixes. Following his late mother’s Stage IV colon cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment at CARTI, he and his family helped advocate and raise funds for The Breast Center at the CARTI Cancer Center in Russellville, which opened in 2021. He is a summa cum laude graduate of Arkansas Tech University.
Neill and Van Horn join CARTI Foundation board members Paul Benham III, Chair; J. Scott Schallhorn, Vice-Chair; Jason Chacko; Pam Brown Courtney; Misti Coker; Kelley Erstine; Adam Head; Dennis Jungmeyer, Director-Emeritus; Kyle King; Don Parker; Manoj Patel; Grace Raja, M.D.; Jennifer Ralston-Day; Cindy VanVeckhoven; Shelia Vaught, Director-Emeritus; Terry Vick; Greg Williams; Mark V. Williamson, Director-Emeritus; and Jan Zimmerman.
CARTI is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary cancer care provider offering medical, radiation and surgical oncology, interventional radiology, as well as an array of specialty services, including audiology, breast care, cancer genetics and risk management, dental care, imaging, urology and more.