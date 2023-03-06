The furry friends at Columbia County Animal Protection Society need lots of love, but they also need food and a roof over their heads.
And on March 18, in front of the CCAPS Second Chances Thrift Store, you and your family and friends can come out to the Fast Rides and Furbabies Car, Truck, Bike and UTV show. The address for the event is 1519 E. Main Street in Magnolia.
There is no cost of admission to the show which will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., but to enter the car & truck or the bike & UTV show, there is a $5 admission, said Kevin McBride, a longtime CCAPS supporter who is putting the event together. Registration is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. the morning of March 18.
“I’m into cars, I love cars and I’m into the car show scene so I decided to give it a shot to see if we could get some money for CCAPS,” McBride said.
“We kept the registration down hoping that we would get donations on top of that from people to give to CCAPS.”
McBride has purchased 1st and 2nd place trophies for the Car/Truck Class and for the Bike/UTV class winners of the contest. He has also purchased a pair of Cornhole boards to give away. Additional donations will be coming from Albemarle Corporation, where McBride works, and the Magnolia Titans football team have pledged a donation. The Magnolia Titans are a local youth football team, he said.
The biggest trophy of the day is the Top Dog Overall Trophy and McBride is considering giving score cards to children to let them go and pick their favorite vehicles on the lot that day but that thought is still being developed, he said.
In addition to donations from those who want to show their cars, trucks, bikes and UTVs in the Fast Fiders and Furbabies contest, there is also a chance for people to contribute to CCAPS on March 18. CCAPS President Troy Alphin said there will be hot dogs, chips and sodas for lunch and on sale at the show and every dollar made on lunch will go back to helping the animals of CCAPS.
Additionally, people who come to the show might want to go to either the Second Chances Thrift Store where they can find glassware for their home, clothing, purses and shoes or go next door to the CCAPS warehouse where bulky items such as furniture are sold. Alphin said the prices on items at both stores are always low and on special days like March 18, special sales would be held to try and move goods out to make room for more donations and to make more money for the animals in CCAPS care.
McBride’s mother, Sandra McBride, who passed away a couple of years ago, frequented the Second Chances CCAPs store and became known to the staff as the “cat lady,” he said because she was always looking for cat figurines and knick knacks, he said.
In addition to purchasing items at the store to help the organization, his mother would also purchase pet food and gave money to CCAPS.
Although McBride plans to get a small dog in the future, he still has the two grey tabby cats his mother left behind, Jack, a three-legged cat and “Tas,” who is named after the Tasmanian devil. Both cats were strays when his mother got them.
On March 18, people can shop CCAPS stores for bargains or take donations in and Alphin said at a recent CCAPS meeting it sounded like there were a lot of items available.
“The thrift stores will be open that day and we will have bargains galore throughout the store,” Alphin said. “I imagine there will be a discount on some clothing or some other discounted items. Every kind of function we have they usually discount the price a little more. We have piles of things. We have ladies’ clothes that still have the tag on them—good stuff no doubt about it.”