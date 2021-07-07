Will Wood has assumed the presidency of the Rotary Club of Magnolia.
Wood, a CPA with Wood & Wood, received the gavel from Angie Glass, who has served as president during the past club year.
Other officers are Kim Hunter, president-elect; Gary Maskell, president nominee; Wally Wood, secretary; Jamie Waller, treasurer; Patty Clary and James Moore, sergeants-at-arms; and board members Chris Carter, Mike McNeill, Micki Mitchell, Whitney Peterson, Nate Caldwell and Jeffrey Jester.
The Rotary Club of Magnolia meets at noon Thursdays at the Cal Partee Room at BancorpSouth on North Jackson Street.
