Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute the food boxes directly from its truck from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, until all boxes have been distributed.
The truck will be parked at the Waldo Fire Station.
The mobile pantry will be a "drive-through" distributions, with food boxes being loaded directly into vehicles. The next mobile pantry will be April 5, 2023.
Recipients will not be allowed to exit the vehicle or park to pick up food. Recipients must bring photo identification or proof of address for verifying they are a resident of Columbia County. Distribution is limited to one box per household and 2 households per vehicle.
Arkansas Minority Health Commission will have their Mobile Health Unit at the mobile pantry and will be offering free cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose, BMI, and oxygen/pulse checks. They will also be providing other health education.