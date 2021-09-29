Magnolia’s Third Annual Scarecrow Crawl is coming.
Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce members are invited to decorate a light pole on the Magnolia Square beginning October 14.
Voting will begin at 4 p.m. during the October Second Thursday Market.
Message ea@ccalliance.us to sign up.
The scarecrow contest is open to all Chamber members.
Scarecrows and decor must be as weather resistant as possible, withstanding wind, rain, humidity and heat for multiple weeks.
The contest encourages the use of non-organic materials (artificial greenery, pumpkins).
Scarecrow overall height should be no less than 5 feet, and no more than 7 feet.
Each entry must be in place no later than 3:30 p.m. Thursday, October 14. Contestants will receive a light post location from the Chamber of Commerce and should attach your scarecrow to the light post using zip ties only. Any other methods used to secure the scarecrow to the post could be automatically disqualified.
Construction of the scarecrow should be completed before being brought downtown to attach to a light post. No painting downtown is allowed.
The scarecrows will remain on display until no later than Monday, November 1.
Scarecrows will be voted on by the public on our website and Facebook page. Winners will be announced on Facebook on Monday, October 18.
Show creativity, but keep scarecrows family friendly.