Margaret Robinson, a volunteer at the Central Arkansas VA Healthcare System (CAVHS), is one of those special individuals who constantly assists others.
She serves as a volunteer with the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), American Red Cross, food banks, her church, her family, and this grandmother -- an Air Force veteran --also volunteers around 50 hours each week at CAVHS as the VA Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN) DAV Hospital Service Coordinator.
Robinson is requesting assistance.
The DAV donates vans to the VA and Robinson coordinates the network. The crucial need is volunteer drivers.
As coordinator, Robinson coordinates transportation for veterans to receive care through convenient, safe, and reliable transportation. VTN provides veterans with free transportation services to appointments. This service ensures all ambulatory veterans, with no access to transportation options of their own, are enabled to travel to CAVHS medical facilities to receive the
care they have earned.
At CAVHS, DAV chapters as well as other volunteers transport Veterans from van locations at Batesville, Eldorado, Camden, Fayetteville, Heber Springs, Hot Springs, Hope, Jonesboro, Magnolia, Mena Mountain View, Mountain Home, Newport, Pine Bluff, Russellville, as well as other locations along
designated routes to CAVHS facilities.
Robinson said she received inquiries from potential drivers after a news release was published a few months ago. These inquiries resulted in 6 new drivers at Hot Springs and Camden. We still need more drivers especially in Jonesboro, Pine Bluff and the El Dorado/Camden areas.
“Volunteering to drive a veteran ensures even those living remotely from CAVHS can make their appointments. There are times there are vans available, but no drivers. Volunteering one day a month helps,” she said.
Qualifications for volunteer drivers include valid Arkansas driver's license, safe driving record, completion of training and health screenings.
Contact Voluntary Services 501-257-3288 to learn more.