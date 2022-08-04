USDA commodities will be distributed starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 18 and Friday, August 19 at The Hospitality House, 100 Meadowbrook Lane in Magnolia.
The Central Arkansas Development Council is sponsoring the drive-through distribution of commodities which may include UHT milk, grapefruit juice, canned pears, raisins, cream of mushroom soup, lentils, egg noodles, farina cream of wheat and beef stew.
Recipients must show identification, with photo ID preferred.
For information contact Melissa Gulley at 870-234-6444.