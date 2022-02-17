The new South Arkansas Heritage Museum, 317 W. Main, is preparing for a “soft opening” during the weekend of the Magnolia Blossom Festival, May 20-21.
People who are members of the museum are eligible to work as volunteers at its Ellen’s Attic Gift Shop.
A workshop will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 21 at the museum for gift shop volunteers.
People may also request membership and volunteer information by emailing southarhm@gmail.com
Workshop participants will receive a private tour of the museum and an instruction booklet. Light refreshments will be served.
The museum plans a soft opening during the Magnolia Blossom Festival but plans are still being finalized.
A more formal grand opening will be held during the 2022 holiday season.
The museum acquired in 2019 the Dr. Henry Alvan Longino House from the family of the late Galloway and Anne Woodward, former owners of the home for almost 40 years. The house was built in 1910. It is a two-story, three-bay brick veneer structure with a low-pitched hipped roof and central dormer. Its boxy proportions, broad simple massing and details, and strict symmetry of the façade create a sense of dignity and formality, while rich salmon-colored brick, terra cotta tile roof, and small-paned windows in French doors and upper sashes add warmth and texture to its design.
The dominant feature of the façade is the large front porch, supported by brick piers, terminating in a porte-cochére (a drive-through carport) which offsets the symmetry of the façade.