The Columbia County Library is sponsoring a new coffee-table style book that celebrates Columbia County history since it was founded in 1852.
The project seeks family histories to be included for free in the book.
People have until July 31 to submit family histories of up to 500 words and a photo.
Whether one’s family has lived in Columbia County for generations, or moved here recently, email a 500-word family history and photo to ColumbiaCountyBook@AcclaimPress.com or mail both to Columbia County Library, c/o Columbia Co. Book, 2057 N. Jackson St, Magnolia, AR 71753.
The book will have a Columbia County history section that historian Mike Gee has compiled, including town and community histories, notable people, business history, stories of wars and veterans, and historic aspects of the county never published before.
Reserve a copy of the limited print edition by calling the publisher, Acclaim Press, at 573-472-9800.
CLICK HERE to order online. Once reaching the Acclaim Press website, search for “Columbia.”
Books are $59.95, with other prices for leather covers, embossed names, and extra words and photos.