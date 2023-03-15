Those who want to help area victims of domestic violence and sexual assault can mark their calendars for Saturday, June 10 to participate in the Fifth Annual Pedals for Compassion Ride.
“Pedals for Compassion, our annual bike ride, is an opportunity for us to share something positive and unique with our community while raising funds for our community members in crisis,” said Compassion’s Foundation, Inc. Board President Amber Overholser. “These funds are absolutely necessary for us to carry out our mission as our clients often need things throughout the year like food, medical care, school supplies, and other important items that we cannot provide them without this community support.”
Lesley Thompson, ride director and a long-time participant, said the ride takes cyclists on a 15-20 mile, 35-37 mile, 65-mile or 100-mile ride of their choosing and is not only a physical challenge but helps support a great cause.
Pedals for Compassion draws riders from the Magnolia area as well as Texarkana, Little Rock, Dallas and Shreveport. Registration is $70 and includes a swag bag, event T-shirt, a post ride meal, free entertainment and a completion medal.
CLICK HERE to register online before June 1 for an early bird discount.
Online registration ends at 5 p.m. on June 8.
The event begins at Square Park which is on the northwest corner of the downtown square at 117 N. Jefferson in Magnolia.
Those who are not riding on June 10 are invited to come out to Square Park for a morning until early afternoon of free entertainment and possibly an unusual opportunity with a well-known person you might not be expecting.
Another positive aspect of the ride which has been commented on by riders in the past is the great support of local police and sheriff’s department throughout the ride. Cyclists also are welcomed at a number of rest stops throughout their rides to refuel with both store bought and homemade snacks and water and Gatorade. The picturesque countryside is also something on which riders have commented.
Compassion’s Foundation, Inc. Shelter Executive Director Lacey Ogle said without the money raised during the Pedals ride, the shelter would have a difficult time accomplishing the important work they do.
Ogle said the shelter has been consistently full lately and this means instead of paying for an average grocery bill for a household, it’s like multiplying that by three. And then there are the other bills, including utilities, medical, transportation, etc.
“As a nonprofit, we solely rely on grants and donations to be able to operate and provide these services. We are so gracious to be able to do for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault and with the communities help we will continue to be able to prosper,” Ogle said. “Our Pedals event is our main fundraiser for the year and is a big deal for our shelter. I hope everyone checks out the event’s sites and joins in. This year’s event is going to be great. Each year it seems like Pedals just keep getting better.”
To find out more about the event, go to the Pedals for Compassion ride on Facebook. To register for the event, come to Square Park beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday June 10. For all other questions, contact Thompson at (870) 918-7755.
CLICK HERE to see the Compassion’s Foundation page on Facebook.