Low- to moderate-income families can receive free help through the Central Arkansas Development Council in filing their taxes.
These families may also qualify for $6,000 or more in tax credits.
Appointments for assistance are available on Wednesdays from February 2 to April 15 by calling 501-326-6203. Local appointments are seen at the Magnolia branch of Cadence Bank (formerly Bancorp South) at 300 N. Jackson.
People should bring the following items to their appointments:
-- Picture ID for yourself and your spouse.
-- Social Security Card for yourself and all family members you are claiming.
-- Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).
-- Dates of birth for you and all family members claimed on return.
-- W-2s for all jobs held in the previous year.
-- Last year’s return and any other tax-related documents.
-- Form 1099-G if you received unemployment.
-- Form 1099-INT if you received interest from a bank account.
-- Documentation of child care expenses (child care agency ID or Social Security number of provider).
-- If you are filing with your spouse, bring your spouse.
-- Voided check for direct deposit.
-- Forms 1095-A (Marketplace Insurance).
The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is a refundable credit for working people. Depending on the number of children in a household, workers may receive up to $6,318 in addition to refunds.
Earned and adjusted gross income must be less than:
-- $51,464 ($57,414 married filing jointly) with 3 or more qualifying children.
-- $47,915 ($53,865 married filing jointly) with 2 qualifying children.
-- $42,158 ($48,108 married filing jointly) with 1 qualifying child.
-- $21,430 ($27,380 married filing jointly) with no qualifying children.
The maximum EITC for 2022:
-- $6,935 with 3 or more qualifying children.
-- $6,164 with 2 qualifying children.
-- $3,733 with 1 qualifying child.
-- $560 with no qualifying children.
Tax forms are prepared by IRS certified VITA/ECE volunteers. Federal and state returns are filed at no cost to clients.