Low- to moderate-income families can receive free help through the Central Arkansas Development Council in filing their taxes.

These families may also qualify for $6,000 or more in tax credits.

Appointments for assistance are available on Wednesdays from February 2 to April 15 by calling 501-326-6203. Local appointments are seen at the Magnolia branch of Cadence Bank (formerly Bancorp South) at 300 N. Jackson.

People should bring the following items to their appointments:

-- Picture ID for yourself and your spouse.

-- Social Security Card for yourself and all family members you are claiming.

-- Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

-- Dates of birth for you and all family members claimed on return.

-- W-2s for all jobs held in the previous year.

-- Last year’s return and any other tax-related documents.

-- Form 1099-G if you received unemployment.

-- Form 1099-INT if you received interest from a bank account.

-- Documentation of child care expenses (child care agency ID or Social Security number of provider).

-- If you are filing with your spouse, bring your spouse.

-- Voided check for direct deposit.

-- Forms 1095-A (Marketplace Insurance).

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is a refundable credit for working people. Depending on the number of children in a household, workers may receive up to $6,318 in addition to refunds.

Earned and adjusted gross income must be less than:

-- $51,464 ($57,414 married filing jointly) with 3 or more qualifying children.

-- $47,915 ($53,865 married filing jointly) with 2 qualifying children.

-- $42,158 ($48,108 married filing jointly) with 1 qualifying child.

-- $21,430 ($27,380 married filing jointly) with no qualifying children.

The maximum EITC for 2022:

-- $6,935 with 3 or more qualifying children.

-- $6,164 with 2 qualifying children.

-- $3,733 with 1 qualifying child.

-- $560 with no qualifying children.

Tax forms are prepared by IRS certified VITA/ECE volunteers. Federal and state returns are filed at no cost to clients.

