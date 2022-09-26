Compassion’s Foundation has received help recently from the AmeriCorps VISTA program at Southern Arkansas University.
The group volunteered to tackle the playground equipment construction at the foundation’s women’s shelter.
The playground equipment arrived in several big boxes with lots of parts. The equipment was donated by First Baptist Church of McNeil.
Karli Sims organized the work as part of her internship at Compassion’s Foundation.
Kathy Gean, director of the VISTA group, helped VISTA volunteers with the project.
CLICK HERE to learn more about VISTA at SAU.
CLICK HERE to learn more about Compassion’s Foundation.