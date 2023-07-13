Sixteen Arkansas youth put their grilling chops to the test at the 4-H State Barbecue Cook-Off. The first-place winners in chicken and turkey barbecue will advance to the national competition in Louisville, KY.
The contest was held June 10 in Rogers at the 63rd Annual Poultry Festival, hosted by The Poultry Federation. Jeremiah Moix, 18, was the first-place chicken barbecue winner, and Blakley Thompson, 14, was the first-place turkey barbecue winner.
Moix and Thompson will advance to the national competition, which will be held at the National 4-H Poultry and Egg Conference from November 15-16.
Moix has been a member of the Paron Lion's Pride 4-H Club in Saline County for three years and has competed in the barbecue competition each year since joining.
"I've grown up watching my dad grill, so I already knew some basics," Moix said. "It just sounded like a fun thing to do. We'd never cooked on charcoal, so I had to learn different techniques for that, and I got to learn how to cook chicken."
Thompson has been a member of Clark County 4-H since he was 5 years old. Thompson said he also shows goats and lambs at the national level. This was his first year competing at the state level of the barbecue contest.
"I just fell in love with turkey because I like the taste of it, and I also like to turkey hunt," Thompson said. "Turkey is all-around my favorite bird."
THE ROAD TO STATE
Sara Orlowski, assistant professor and extension poultry specialist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, coordinates the district and state 4-H barbecue contests. She said 4-H members first compete in the barbecue contest at the county level, starting in March and April. Those winners advance to the district level in one of four district barbecue contests held in Fayetteville, Jonesboro, Arkadelphia and Little Rock. Only 4-H'ers aged 14 and older can move on to the state-level contest.
"One of the big draws is that we hold the state barbecue contest for the 4-H kids at the Poultry Festival," Orlowski said. "They grill in the morning, and then they spend the rest of the day at the festival. There's usually a concert at night that the kids get a ticket to go to, so it's a big weekend for them. They get to come up to Rogers and compete, but also have some fun afterward."
At the county and district level, participants bring their own grills, but for the 16 youths who qualify for the state competition, a grill is provided for each of them. They then get to take that grill home with them as part of their reward for making it to the state level.
Orlowski said contestants are judged not only on the taste of their barbecue, but also on their preparation and food safety skills.
"There's a section that they're scored on before the product is even tasted," she said. "They're judged on how well they can light their charcoal grill, how they control their fire and how they put on sauces and check temperatures."
Contestants also must prepare a trifold poster board with information about safe food handling and the poultry industry, as well as nutritional facts about their chosen meat. This accounts for a quarter of a contestant's overall score.
Practice makes perfect Moix said he begins preparing for the county barbecue contest early in the spring.
"Usually at the start of the season I probably haven't grilled in a while, so for my first practice, I'll light up the grill outside and I'll do my food prep in the home kitchen," Moix said. "But by the time of my last practice before the competition, I have everything set up outside. I'm trying to simulate the competition as much as I can. I come inside to get the chicken and take it outside to prepare it, just like I would in the competition, and I'm timing myself."
Contestants are allotted two and a half hours from the time they light their grill to the presentation of their dish to the judges.
Moix said his family has tasted many versions of his chicken recipe and provided plenty of feedback.
"My harshest critics are my siblings," Moix said. "I get pretty immediate feedback -- they'll tell me too much seasoning, or not enough seasoning, or I didn't get enough smoke in this part of the meat."
Thompson said that after qualifying in his county competition, he practiced every week for the district contest.
"I worked on getting my timing right," Thompson said. "I marinated my turkey for the first hour while my fire was getting ready. And I actually didn't put my turkey on the grates, I put foil down on the grates and then put my turkey on top of that.
This was to render the spices and the vegetables that were on the turkey into it, to make it a better-tasting turkey."
Moix said that over the years he's competed in the barbecue contest, his recipe hasn't changed much, but his technique has.
"What I try to go for is a very simple seasoning that's not very strong or overpowering, but I add some hickory chips to the smoke," he said. "Getting that into the chicken -- which is sometimes harder to do than perfecting your seasoning -- to keep it nice and moist, and get crispy skin without burning the skin, that's really what I'm practicing each time. It's a simple, good recipe, and it lets my actual grilling technique show through."
Thompson said that on a trip to Puerto Rico with his family, they met a soldier who worked as a commercial chef, who influenced the flavors Thompson chose for his turkey recipe.
"I've always wanted to meet with a chef who's been all over the country, so my recipe came from Puerto Rico," he said. "We learned of these flavors from him and then tried them, and it improved the turkey in so many ways."
The key to Thompson's recipe is using lots of white vinegar in the marinade, which he says opens the pores of the meat and allows for garlic and peppers to infuse their flavors into the turkey.
PREPARING FOR NATIONALS
Moix said that at the national barbecue contest, competitors must give a 10-minute presentation on the poultry industry and respond to questions from judges.
"It's a step up from the poster board, and then you have to go grill," he said. "I've taken some speech classes in high school, so I'm pretty confident on that part."
Thompson said he's most looking forward to participating in the competition side of the National 4-H Poultry and Egg Conference, as in previous years he's shown goats and lambs.
"I'm super excited to learn from other people who are big into this," Thompson said.
"Even at the state competition, people are like, 'Oh, I've been here eight times,' and it's my first year. I'm excited to meet with the kids who are cooking those chicken and turkeys and have been there in past years and won that contest, to see what it does for you and how it helps."
For their fellow 4-H'ers interested in the barbecue contest, Moix and Thompson both recommended plenty of practice and keeping a cool head during the competition.
"Every now and then I see people who have barely practiced, and they can sometimes do well based on luck, but if you want to perform well consistently, practice," Moix said. "Know how much charcoal you're going to use, know how much seasoning you're going to use, so that at the competition, it just feels natural and like you're cooking at home."