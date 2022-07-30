The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism has made $25,000 in grants for 10 historic properties and museums across the state.
Funded by the 1/8th-cent conservation tax, the awards help small history museums, historical societies, historic houses and sites, and military museums promote education, awareness and enjoyment of Arkansas history.
South Arkansas recipients:
Dermott Historical Museum, Inc., for museum improvements, $2,500
Hot Spring County/Arkansas Historical Society, for operating expenses and utilities, $2,500
Hot Spring County Museum, for operating expenses and museum improvements and utilities, $2,500
The Small Museum Grant Program aims to increase the ability of community-based small museums and organizations to research, preserve, present and conserve Arkansas history. Arkansas Heritage Director Jimmy Bryant expanded how critical funding support can be for small museums and historical sites.