The Rural Fire Protection program, managed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division, received $294,442.24 to purchase and distribute 96 Wildfire Suppression Kits to rural volunteer fire departments.
South Arkansas VFDs receiving the kits include the following:
Cale/Nevada County
Fulton/Hempstead County
Genoa/Miller County
Old Union/Union County
Perrytown/Hempstead County
Stamps/Lafayette County
Waldo/Columbia County
The money was awarded as part of the Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant from the United States Forest Service.
The equipment distributed this year in the Wildfire Suppression Kits included lightweight wildfire-resistant coveralls and gloves, hand rakes, back-pack water pumps, and leaf blowers. Since 2014, more than 490 volunteer fire departments have received Wildfire Suppression Kits through the Rural Fire Protection program valued at $1,499,411.34.