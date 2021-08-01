The Area Agency on Aging of Southwest Arkansas, Inc., is continuing to renovate its relatively new location and welcomes all those 60 or over and those of any age enrolled in Medicare.
The 12-county agency made its big move to 600 Lelia Street last September after acquiring the 36,000-square-foot building on 13 acres. The former nursing home is now called the Lelia Enrichment Complex.
Executive Director Ruthie Langston said the move will make the agency more accessible to clients that need assistance, and give it more room to grow. She said she was really surprised when one person who got a chance to buy the property did not. It created an opportunity for the Area Agency on Aging.
“Anything around Magnolia would have been $250,000 and we got this for $50,000,” she said. “It was really shocking.”
Last spring, the agency faced the pandemic along with the nation. However, Executive Assistant Pam Schulz said there were unanticipated benefits of COVID for the facility.
“It was kind of a blessing for us,” said Schulz, who is also a Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIPP) counselor. “If not for COVID, we wouldn’t have had time to work.”
The staff continues to paint and refurbish and complete DYI projects on Fridays, she said.
The building has sat vacant for some time after it was the Meadowbrook Nursing Home. Because it was a nursing facility, it is separated into six halls and a large area in the center where the nurses’ station used to operate.
The AAA offices are located in the A-Hall, the Veterans offices are located in the B-Hall, the Community Center/meeting room is located in the C-Hall and the Magnolia Senior Center is located in the D-Hall.
E-Hall will have a Tai-Chi studio where seniors can learn how to perform “gentle” exercise from a trained instructor. Also in E-Hall, meeting rooms where “support” groups can meet and receive encouragement from trained facilitators, as well as encouragement from one another, will have a space.
There are plans to put a walking track in F-Hall. Schulz said the measurements of this area are 40-by-80 feet. The agency is considering putting a dance floor in the middle of the walking track.
Schulz said the agency has so much extra space in the unclaimed spaces that offices will eventually be available to rent. The offices include their own air conditioning and heating systems as well as a private bathroom.
One of the major considerations of moving the Area Agency on Aging to Lelia Street was that the Magnolia Senior Center was already there, and serving seniors lunches Monday through Thursday. Schulz said the average number of seniors who eat lunch is about 40. Lunch is free. A $3 donation is made by for those who can afford to pay.
The Senior Care Center is not managed by the agency. The Arkansas Department of Health and other agencies inspect the senior care center.
Everyone at the facility must also adhere to the Older Americans Act of 1965. The legislation established authority for grants to states for community planning and social services, research, and development projects, and personal training in the field of aging.
One of the reasons many seniors may already know about the services of the AAA is because it provides Medicare Enrollment assistance and even did throughout COVID. Safety precautions were followed and eventually appointments had to be made to see all clients, said Jessica Merritt, Information & Assistance Director and SHIPP counselor.
“I saw hundreds of clients, no I probably saw 300 people,” said Merritt who is also the IT consultant and handles media management for the agency. “Open enrollment begins October 15 and ends on December 7.”
The agency and SHIPP counselors can help seniors 65 and above with their Medicare enrollment and choosing their supplemental insurance. Health conditions and medication are both factors in choosing supplemental plans, Merritt said.
Another part of the facility has been soundproofed so that clients can use telemedicine there to see their doctor when they are unable to go in person. The soundproofing is necessary because of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA).
Those who saw the brown colored blank square foot facility built in the 70s would be surprised to see it painted a bright blue now. Inside bright cheery colors continue along with some wall art you might be surprised to know what it’s made of.
For example, Schulz and Merritt, along with Merritt’s mother, Linda Hines and others have looked at what was left behind in the former nursing home to see what could be salvaged. Side tables were glued together to make large serving tables on rollers that are easily moved.
In the break room, old pianos were painted and serve as shelving for colorful Fiesta-type cups and plates and the coffee pot. Piano keys were taken off the pianos and arranged on three different canvases along with roses and cutouts of old hymnals. Clients see this as they come in the front door.
In other parts of the building, what looks like large pieces of expensive artwork are deceiving. Schulz said they are really inexpensive shower curtains she found on Amazon that are stapled to a frame and hung up for décor.
“The only problem I have with them is there are so many of them I like, and I have to remember where I’m trying to put them,” she said.
Langston said some of the goals set for the Area Agency on Aging will depend on applying for and receiving grants to help pay for the development of the services. Also, during the next few years, AAA may be having fundraisers to pay the cost of renovation. She hopes people will participate and said this will allow them to care for their seniors.
Another financial goal is a sprinkler system for the building which has a price tag of $300,000, Schulz said. For that, they are hoping for a donor, donations, or just maybe someone who has one and could pass it on.
Also, the agency is looking for area sponsorships for its quarterly newsletter. All Area Agency on Aging publications are available both in print and digitally.
Contact Merritt at 870-626-3088 or email her at jmerritt@aaswa.net for more information.
