Jack Hoyle of Taylor FFA was awarded the State FFA degree and was chosen as the Star Farmer for the state of Arkansas at the 95th Arkansas State FFA Convention held this past week in Hot Springs.
He is the son of Scott and Christy Hoyle.
The Arkansas Star Farmer is awarded to the FFA member that demonstrates the top production agriculture supervised agricultural experience program in the state. The member must also demonstrate outstanding achievement, active FFA participation and an exemplary scholastic record. This year, over 200 FFA members received the State FFA degree and Jack Hoyle was chosen as the Star.
Hoyle has been actively involved in FFA since 7th grade. His supervised agricultural experience program includes raising market goats, lambs and hogs, as well as commercial cattle. He has served as Taylor FFA president and participated in FFA career development and leadership events. He has been the state FFA champion extemporaneous public speaker, Discussion meet state champion, FFA Agriscience Fair state champion, Goat Production Proficiency state champion and was a member of the 2021 state FFA Champion Forestry team.
Hoyle has been raising and showing livestock on the National level for several years. He has exhibited numerous champions at the Arkansas State Fair and Arkansas Youth Expo. This past year he was awarded the Reserve Champion Market goat at the North American International Livestock Expo, the Mississippi Youth Expo, the Arizona National Livestock Show and The National Western Livestock Show. He was named the Premier Goat Exhibitor and Reserve Premier Sheep Exhibitor for the 2022 National Western Stockshow in Denver, Colorado.
Hoyle will graduate with honor, from Taylor High School in May and plans to attend Oklahoma State University in Stillwater,.
He has been awarded the prestigious McKnight Scholars Leadership Scholarship and the President’s distinguished scholarship and the Out of State Achievement Scholarship. Hoyle plans to pursue a dual major in Agricultural Economics and Agricultural Communications.