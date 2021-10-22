The Celebrate! Maya Project will close out its 2021 activities with a virtual public program called “Conversations: 50 Years of Memories in Lafayette County, the Place Maya Angelou Called Home.”
The public program will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 28 through Zoom.
It will include stories, memories, historical photography, and literary and poetry recitals by Lafayette County youth.
Maya Angelou spent much of her childhood in Stamps with her grandmother Annie Johnson and her Uncle Willie Johnson. Her award-winning memoir, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” documents much of her coming-of-age experiences during that time.
The Celebrate! Maya Project’s Lafayette County Oral History Project is funded by the Arkansas Humanities Council’s African American History and Culture grants. The project includes interviews with a diverse group of participants including former Lafayette County residents and descendants of former residents who share their memories of growing up, residing or spending quality time in Lafayette County.
“The oral history project was a wonderful experience and a great opportunity to document the county’s rich history with the rest of the state,” said Janis F. Kearney, president and founder of the Celebrate! Maya Project. “We were specifically interested in stories that spanned the years between 1900-50, about the men, women, organizations, schools and industries that helped shape this extraordinary Arkansas county.”
The Celebrate! Maya Project is a statewide 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is “to help honor and promote the inclusive literacy, creativity and social consciousness of the life and work of artist and activist Dr. Maya Angelou.”
CLICK HERE to learn more about the Celebrate! Maya Project.