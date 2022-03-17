Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute food boxes directly from its truck from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, or until all boxes have been distributed.
The truck will be parked at Waldo Fire Station.
Mobile pantries now operate as “drive-thru” distributions, with food boxes being loaded directly into vehicles. Recipients will not be allowed to exit the vehicle or park to pick up food.
The next mobile pantry for Columbia County residents will be on July 13.
Harvest Regional Food Bank is now using an electronic registration system for mobile pantries. In order to make check in go smoother, pre-register using the QR Code published with this article
Recipients must bring photo identification or proof of address for verifying they are a resident of Columbia County. Distribution is limited to one box per household and 2 households per vehicle.