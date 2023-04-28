The Union County Master Gardeners will hold its annual Spring Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6 at the Farmers Market in the Murphy Arts District.
The Master Gardeners will also have an educational presentation for children at the plant sale which includes seed planting and a propagation opportunity for children to take home.
Some of the plants that are to be sold will have been divided from Master Gardeners’ own home gardens, and others will have been propagated from plant cuttings or seeds.
The plants that will be on sale will include Malva “Snow White” (perennial), Shasta Daisy “White Lion” (perennial), Texas Star hardy hibiscus red, “Rockin’ Red” dianthus (perennial), Verbena “Vanity,” “Popstars” Phlox (annual), Bronze Fennel plus others varieties.
In their greenhouse, the Master Gardeners are growing other plant offerings like milkweed varieties in tropical, common and native. Also included are Porterweed, a few Roselle, some Bunny Tails ornamental grass and White Salvia.
The quantities of all the different types of plants for sale will vary, since they are all grown locally and donated by individual Master Gardeners.
Master Gardener John Segraves will be on hand at the Market as well, sharpening hand tools as a complimentary service.
This sale helps funds the Master Gardeners beautification projects and programs in the community and also work with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service to spread horticulture education.
The Union County Master Gardeners perform community gardening projects, such as tending the garden around El Dorado City Hall, present community education activities and hold annual plant and bulb sales, the latter of which is held in the fall.
CLICK HERE to see the Union County Master Gardeners page on Facebook.