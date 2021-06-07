Ninety-two women from around the state will take the stage at The Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock June 13-19 vying to become the next Miss Arkansas and Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen.
Competition begins Sunday, June 13 with the Private Official Arrival Ceremonies which will take place at the Arkansas State Capitol.
Five of the contestants have Southern Arkansas University connections, including the current Miss SAU, Carson Beeching. The others are Alexus Flanigan, Cait Light, Reagan Grubbs and Ryann Lee Grubbs.
Though the event is closed to the public, friends and family can watch online via missarkansas.org with the 41 Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen candidates arriving at 1 p.m. and the 51 Miss Arkansas candidates arriving at 2:30 p.m.
Miss Arkansas contestants with South Arkansas connections include the following:
Miss Southern Arkansas University Carson Beeching
Social Impact Statement: Comfort Care with Carson
Talent: Lyrical Dance
"Who You Are"
Age: 21
Hometown: Sherwood
Southern Arkansas University
Miss Heartland Alexus Flannigan
Social Impact Statement: B.E.Y.O.U.
Boldly Encouraging Youth Ovation Unconditionally
Talent: Tap
"Get Up Offa That Thing"
Age: 23
Hometown: Camden
Southern Arkansas University
Miss Heritage Shalexis Shelton
Social Impact Statement: S.H.I.N.E. a Light on Mental Health
Talent: Tap Dance
"Billy Jean"
Age: 21
Hometown: Camden
University of Central Arkansas - Graduate
Miss Mid-South Cait Light
Social Impact Statement: Let Your Imagination Soar, Read More
Talent: Vocal
"Make You Feel My Love"
Age: 22
Hometown: Hope
Southern Arkansas University - Graduate
Southern Arkansas University - Graduate School
Miss North Central Arkansas Reagan Grubbs
Social Impact Statement: Growing Future Leaders Through 4-H
Talent: Clogging
"Can't Stop the Feeling"
Age: 24
Hometown: Delight
Southern Arkansas University - Graduate
University of Arkansas - Graduate School
Miss Ozark Mountain Ryann Lee Grubbs
Social Impact Statement: Tagged to Teach Ag
Talent: Clogging
"Honey, I'm Good
Age: 23
Hometown: Delight
Southern Arkansas University - Graduate
Teacher - Cabot High School - Agriculture Science
Miss Southeast Arkansas Hannah Barbaree
Social Impact Statement: Better Than Before: It Starts With You
Talent: Clogging
"Ease on Down the Road"
Age: 20
Hometown: El Dorado
University of Arkansas
Miss Southwest Arkansas Melody Stotts
Social Impact Statement: Pursuing Patriotism
Talent: Vocal
"Turn on the Sunshine"
Age: 20
Hometown: Texarkana
Ouachita Baptist University
Miss Texarkana Twin Rivers Izzy Baughn
Social Impact Statement: Lead to Succeed
Talent: Vocal
“That's Life”
Age 20
Hometown: Jonesboro
Ouachita Baptist University
Candidates will spend the next few days in rehearsals for their on stage performances, and competing in Private Interview with a panel of judges.
Competition will continue throughout the week with Preliminaries taking place Wednesday through Friday, June 16-18. he Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen preliminary competitions will begin at 2:30 p.m. each afternoon. The Miss Arkansas preliminary competition will begin at 7 p.m. each evening.
The crowning of Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen 2021 will take place on Saturday, June 19th beginning at 1 p.m. The crowning of Miss Arkansas 2021 will take place beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 19.
All competitions will be held at The Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock and will feature reigning Miss Arkansas Darynne Dahlem, of Greenwood, and Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen Sarah Cate Lay, of Little Rock along with more than 130 Diamond State Princesses and Princes from around the state.
The Miss Arkansas finals will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19 on KATV.