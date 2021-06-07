Ninety-two women from around the state will take the stage at The Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock June 13-19 vying to become the next Miss Arkansas and Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen.

Competition begins Sunday, June 13 with the Private Official Arrival Ceremonies which will take place at the Arkansas State Capitol.

Five of the contestants have Southern Arkansas University connections, including the current Miss SAU, Carson Beeching. The others are Alexus Flanigan, Cait Light, Reagan Grubbs and Ryann Lee Grubbs.

Though the event is closed to the public, friends and family can watch online via missarkansas.org with the 41 Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen candidates arriving at 1 p.m. and the 51 Miss Arkansas candidates arriving at 2:30 p.m.

Miss Arkansas contestants with South Arkansas connections include the following:

Miss Southern Arkansas University Carson Beeching

Social Impact Statement: Comfort Care with Carson

Talent: Lyrical Dance

"Who You Are"

Age: 21

Hometown: Sherwood

Southern Arkansas University

Miss Heartland Alexus Flannigan

Social Impact Statement: B.E.Y.O.U.

Boldly Encouraging Youth Ovation Unconditionally

Talent: Tap

"Get Up Offa That Thing"

Age: 23

Hometown: Camden

Southern Arkansas University

Miss Heritage Shalexis Shelton

Social Impact Statement: S.H.I.N.E. a Light on Mental Health

Talent: Tap Dance

"Billy Jean"

Age: 21

Hometown: Camden

University of Central Arkansas - Graduate

Miss Mid-South Cait Light

Social Impact Statement: Let Your Imagination Soar, Read More

Talent: Vocal

"Make You Feel My Love"

Age: 22

Hometown: Hope

Southern Arkansas University - Graduate

Southern Arkansas University - Graduate School

Miss North Central Arkansas Reagan Grubbs

Social Impact Statement: Growing Future Leaders Through 4-H

Talent: Clogging

"Can't Stop the Feeling"

Age: 24

Hometown: Delight

Southern Arkansas University - Graduate

University of Arkansas - Graduate School

Miss Ozark Mountain Ryann Lee Grubbs

Social Impact Statement: Tagged to Teach Ag

Talent: Clogging

"Honey, I'm Good

Age: 23

Hometown: Delight

Southern Arkansas University - Graduate

Teacher - Cabot High School - Agriculture Science

Miss Southeast Arkansas Hannah Barbaree

Social Impact Statement: Better Than Before: It Starts With You

Talent: Clogging

"Ease on Down the Road"

Age: 20

Hometown: El Dorado

University of Arkansas

Miss Southwest Arkansas Melody Stotts

Social Impact Statement: Pursuing Patriotism

Talent: Vocal

"Turn on the Sunshine"

Age: 20

Hometown: Texarkana

Ouachita Baptist University

Miss Texarkana Twin Rivers Izzy Baughn

Social Impact Statement: Lead to Succeed

Talent: Vocal

“That's Life”

Age 20

Hometown: Jonesboro

Ouachita Baptist University

Candidates will spend the next few days in rehearsals for their on stage performances, and competing in Private Interview with a panel of judges.

Competition will continue throughout the week with Preliminaries taking place Wednesday through Friday, June 16-18. he Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen preliminary competitions will begin at 2:30 p.m. each afternoon. The Miss Arkansas preliminary competition will begin at 7 p.m. each evening.

The crowning of Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen 2021 will take place on Saturday, June 19th beginning at 1 p.m. The crowning of Miss Arkansas 2021 will take place beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 19.

All competitions will be held at The Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock and will feature reigning Miss Arkansas Darynne Dahlem, of Greenwood, and Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen Sarah Cate Lay, of Little Rock along with more than 130 Diamond State Princesses and Princes from around the state.

The Miss Arkansas finals will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19 on KATV.

