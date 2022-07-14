Preserve Arkansas

Preserve Arkansas is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Arkansas Preservation Awards.

Winners will be honored in January 2023.

The Arkansas Preservation Awards recognize outstanding preservation achievements, people who make a difference in their communities, and projects that inspire others to protect Arkansas’s special historic places.

Members of the public are invited to submit nominations for eligible projects in the following 13 categories:

Outstanding Service in Neighborhood Preservation

Outstanding Work by a Craftsperson

Excellence in Preservation through Rehabilitation

Excellence in Preservation through Restoration

Outstanding Achievement in Adaptive Reuse

Excellence in Personal Preservation Projects

Outstanding Achievement in Preservation Advocacy

Outstanding New Construction in a Historic Setting

Outstanding Preservation Reporting in the Media

Ned Shank Award for Outstanding Preservation Publication

Outstanding Achievement in Preservation Education

Excellence in Heritage Preservation

Parker Westbrook Award for Lifetime Achievement

CLICK HERE to nominate a person, project, or program at the Preserve Arkansas website.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on August 31.

Preserve Arkansas is a statewide nonprofit advocate for the preservation of Arkansas’s historic places.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you