Preserve Arkansas is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Arkansas Preservation Awards.
Winners will be honored in January 2023.
The Arkansas Preservation Awards recognize outstanding preservation achievements, people who make a difference in their communities, and projects that inspire others to protect Arkansas’s special historic places.
Members of the public are invited to submit nominations for eligible projects in the following 13 categories:
Outstanding Service in Neighborhood Preservation
Outstanding Work by a Craftsperson
Excellence in Preservation through Rehabilitation
Excellence in Preservation through Restoration
Outstanding Achievement in Adaptive Reuse
Excellence in Personal Preservation Projects
Outstanding Achievement in Preservation Advocacy
Outstanding New Construction in a Historic Setting
Outstanding Preservation Reporting in the Media
Ned Shank Award for Outstanding Preservation Publication
Outstanding Achievement in Preservation Education
Excellence in Heritage Preservation
Parker Westbrook Award for Lifetime Achievement
CLICK HERE to nominate a person, project, or program at the Preserve Arkansas website.
Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on August 31.
Preserve Arkansas is a statewide nonprofit advocate for the preservation of Arkansas’s historic places.