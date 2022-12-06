The United Community Organization is sponsoring its first Christmas toy drive. It is accepting donations through December 15 at Devine St. Mix, 1305 E. Main.
Donations of gently used or new, unwrapped toys to give to children ages 17 and under are appreciated.
Gifts will be distributed from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 20 at the Activities Building of Greater Harvest Church, 226 Lodge Street in Magnolia.
Gifts will be distributed to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis with a "one toy per child" rule in place.
For more information, call 870-904-7435.
