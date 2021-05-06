Two community groups have combined to help low-income residents in Waldo and Magnolia with grants to help pay utility bills.
Concerned Citizens of Waldo and the Magnolia Community Awareness Council will conduct their “COVID Relief Utility Assistance Drive” at 11 a.m. Monday at the Waldo Fire Station. The event is open to all low-income residents of Magnolia and Waldo.
Barbara Smith said the groups have received a grant to help people pay up to $180 in electric, gas or water bill expenses.
People need to bring their identification, current utility bills and a copy of their income record. The address on the personal ID must match the address on the utility bill.