A “GoFundMe” account has been established to help with the expenses of a family with Magnolia ties dealing with a premature birth.
Oliver Morehead was born April 3 in Fayetteville, weighing 1 pound, 8 ounces. He’s up to 1 pound, 12 ounces but it could be July before the micro-preemie baby can leave the hospital to be with his mother, Bailey Mayhan, and father, Dylan Morehead.
Dylan Morehead is a 2017 graduate of Magnolia High School. His family includes his mother, Leslie Gill; stepfather, Justin; father, Joey Morehead; stepmother, Kerri; grandmother, Patricia-Pat McGuffin; grandparents, Connie and Paul Walker, Mike Morehead, and Susie and Sterling Gill.
Bailey Mayhan’s family includes her mother, Misty Mayhan; grandmother, Barbara Pennington; and brother, Devin Mayhan all of Fayetteville.
Leslie Gill started the GoFundMe campaign, which seeks to raise $3,000 to help the family with expenses. CLICK HERE to see the GoFundMe page.
Oliver’s parents do not have a vehicle. Dylan Morehead works close to their home, and must rely on the compassion of others or Uber to transport him to the hospital. Donations will help cover living expenses, food, transportation and to help fill in the gap for any lost wages.