The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division will accept applications for the 2021 Urban & Community Forestry Grant through September 13.
Grants are available to fund community projects that develop, improve, or promote urban and community trees and forests.
The Forestry Division and the Grant Review Committee of the Arkansas Urban Forestry Council will rank grant proposals and award funds based on criteria that include:
improvements to a community’s tree management program; proposed implementation plan for the project; level of community involvement; educational components; and tree care and long-term maintenance planning.
Communities that participate in the Tree City USA, Tree Campus Higher Education, Tree Campus K-12, and Tree Line USA programs will receive additional ranking points. Selected grant recipients will be notified by September 24.
Examples of eligible projects include:
-- Community tree inventories and management plans;
-- Parking lot improvements for stormwater runoff;
-- Tree-friendly streets (allowing for root space and canopy growth, adding tree grates, etc.);
-- Park improvements to help reduce sun exposure and cool the air;
-- Improving tree health with tree maintenance and protection plans, soil amendments, mulching, professional pruning and restoration, watering bags and/or irrigation, etc.;
-- Greenway development planning and urban stream restoration (including demonstration areas, feasibility studies, maps, etc.);
-- Communication material that increase public awareness of the benefits of urban forests; and
-- Education and training for tree care workers, volunteers, and the public.
Urban & Community Forestry Grants are administered by the Forestry Division and are funded through a $40,000 grant from the U.S. Forest Service.
The maximum federal cost share of any project is 50% of the total project expenditures and cannot exceed $12,000. The nonfederal match may be cash, services, or in-kind contributions.
Projects must be completed by August 31, 2023.