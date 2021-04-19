The American Library Association (ALA) has announced the recipients of nearly $1 million in funding for small and rural libraries, the second grant distribution as part of the association’s Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries initiative.
The funding will enable libraries to lead community engagement efforts in more than 300 small and rural communities on topics like the COVID pandemic, mental health, public land use, the climate crisis and Black history. Grant funds may be used to cover a range of expenses, including staff time and collections and technology purchases.
“Through community engagement, libraries are continuing their important work on literacy and access, while also working to fill gaps in other areas that may not have fallen to libraries in the past,” said ALA President Julius C. Jefferson. “We are excited to provide the resources for hundreds of libraries to take on new challenges in their communities and look forward to seeing the great things they accomplish.”
Among the programs highlighted by the ALA is a grant to South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado.
SouthArk will discuss food insecurity with its student body, the majority of whom live in low-income rural areas. Information gathered in these conversations will help the college library determine plans for its SouthArk Library Learning Garden, a previously unused greenhouse owned by the college.
The 317 funded proposals — public, academic, school/K-12, special and tribal libraries — represent 45 U.S. states. Eligibility was limited to communities with populations less than 25,000 in accordance with Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) definitions.
Other Arkansas libraries receiving grants:
Baxter County Library, Mountain Home
Blytheville Public Library
Bull Shoals Library
Calhoun County Library, Hampton
Central Arkansas Library System, Wrightsville
Danville High School
Elkins Public Library
Eureka Springs Carnegie Public Library
Franklin County Library, Ozark
Gentry Public Library
Gravette Public Library
Monticello Branch Library
Newton County Library, Jasper
Pea Ridge Community Library
Polk County Library, Mena
Ralph D. Graf Library of Mulberry
St. Paul Public Library
Stuttgart Public Library
University of Arkansas Community College at Rich Mountain, Mena
Warren Branch Library, Southeast Arkansas Regional Library