Maggie McDonald of the Magnolia FFA chapter received two awards during the 96th Arkansas State FFA Convention: The 2023 STAR in Agribusiness Award, and the 2023 Arkansas FFA Agricultural Services Proficiency Award.
For McDonald’s Supervised Agricultural Experience, she started her own agricultural services business, which consisted of blood-based pregnancy testing for ruminant animals and M2 Genetics and Testing.
“I have gained so many skills in my experience. I have learned how to communicate with my customers, and that pleasing my customers is a key to business success,” said McDonald.
The STAR Award recognizes members who have gone above and beyond in their Supervised Agricultural Experience project and their participation in FFA events.
The Proficiency Award is designed to recognize students who own or work for an agricultural business whose primary activity is to provide agricultural services. Enterprise areas include but are not limited to custom equipment operation, agricultural management and financial services, animal breeding services, custom baling, crop scouting, implementing integrated pest management programs, horseshoeing and marketing or advertising of agricultural products.
“My agricultural service project includes owning my own business, M2 Genetics and Testing,” said McDonald. “In this project, I blood based pregnancy test ruminant animals. Being I have a clientele in 10 different states, I am able to build my customer service skills while providing a service to agriculturalists.”
After graduation from Magnolia High, she plans to attend Redlands Community College, then Oklahoma State University to pursue her bachelor’s degree in animal science.
McDonald’s FFA advisor is Kelsey Elam.