Columbia County 4-H member Malli Dooly has been recognized as a 2021 Arkansas 4-H Advanced Record Book winner in the STEM: Animal Science category.
Dooly is now a member of an exclusive group of Arkansas 4-H’ers that will represent the state at National 4-H Congress in Atlanta.
Dooly has been a member of Columbia County 4-H since the age of five. During her time as a member, Dooly has served as Community Kids 4-H Club president for five years, 4-H Teen Leader for two years, has won District Record book multiple times, attended Citizenship Washington Focus, and County, District, and State O’Ramas.
Dooly has been named as a 4-H Teen Star, 4-H State Ambassador, and was recently awarded an internship with the Arkansas 4-H Center.
Dooly is a student at Southern Arkansas University where she is majoring in Animal Science. She is the daughter of Shawn and Amber Dooly.
For more information on Columbia County 4-H, contact the Columbia County Extension Office at 870-235-3720.