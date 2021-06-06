Tyson Foods, Inc., is providing $1.5 million in grants to support hunger relief in 38 Tyson plant communities, the company announced this week.
The funding will be dispersed among 26 hunger relief organizations in 15 states.
Among the groups that will receive aid is the Harvest Regional Food Bank of Texarkana, which serves the Magnolia area.
The grants will fund various programs to address hunger insecurity including backpack programs and mobile food pantries.
“Feeding America projects that 42 million people (1 in 8), including 13 million children (1 in 6), may experience food insecurity in 2021,” said Garrett Dolan, senior manager, corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods. “At Tyson, we’re honored to do our part to reduce food insecurity in the communities around the country that our team members live and work.”
The grants were awarded in response to requests for proposals by food banks and hunger relief organizations seeking to improve the efficiency of their operations or provide support for urgent feeding programs.