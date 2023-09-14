The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has issued information about the process of voluntary and involuntary mental commitments.
Voluntary mental commitments are arranged through mental health professionals or through facilities across the state. People should be able to find a mental health facility if they are not already seeing a mental health professional.
If a person does have a mental health professional, then the mental health professional will be able to provide information to the individual for care.
Involuntary mental commitments are done differently. Involuntary mental commitment paperwork is completed through the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The packet for an involuntary mental commitment is nine pages long. It must be filled out completely, turned back into the prosecutor’s office, be approved, and then filed in the Probate Division of Columbia County Circuit Court.
Once the paperwork is filed with the clerk, the matter is set for a hearing in front of a judge. The person who is the subject of the involuntary commitment is appointed a public defender to speak with them and to represent them during the court hearing.
The public defender speaks on the mental person's behalf to the judge about waiving a hearing or having a hearing on their mental capacity.
During this process, Newhaven Counseling & Health Services conducts a mental evaluation to learn about a person’s conditions, if any. After the hearing is completed and a person has been judged in need of help for their condition or issue, Newhaven finds a facility that matches the individual's needs. The individual is transported to the facility and stays for five to seven days and then returns home with a diagnosis or medication prescription.
Involuntary mental commitment is considered a short-term solution and will require continued care after the individual returns home.
If you or someone you know needs a voluntary mental commitment, contact Newhaven for an appointment at 870-234-7500. The Magnolia office is at 412 N. Vine Street.
The Deputy Prosecuting Attorney’s office is at 118 S. Calhoun in Magnolia. The telephone number is 870-234-4727.