Central Arkansas Development Council will distribute USDA commodities in Magnolia on Thursday, February 16, and Friday, February 17, in Magnolia.
Distribution will begin at 9 a.m.
Food items may Include UHT milk, dried date pieces, raisins, vegetable soup, tomato soup, dry garbanzo beans, canned black beans, almonds, mac & cheese, canned pork and canned chicken.
Commodities will be distributed at The Hospitality House, 100 Meadowbrook Lane.
All customers receiving commodities must present identification. A photo ID is preferred. Customers must meet income guidelines.