The Caring Place and the Area Agency on Aging are honoring Alzheimer’s Awareness Day on Wednesday, February 15.
An open house will be held at The Caring Place, 311 W. Main, from 2-4 p.m. on February 15.
More than 20 million people suffer from Alzheimer’s worldwide.
The Caring Place works to provide an enjoyable environment for Alzheimer’s patients. From crafts and fellowship to exercise and games, the center ensure that all participants leave with a smile. Despite Alzheimer’s effects on daily functioning and routine, adults are given the opportunity to enjoy various activities for a few hours a week. In addition, the Caring Place strives to spread awareness of Alzheimer’s Disease in the Magnolia community.