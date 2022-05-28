Area Agency on Aging of Southwest Arkansas is seeking comments from the public on the AAASWA 2022 Area Plan budget for aging services, which covers July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.
The plan covers Region VII, which is Calhoun, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, Ouachita, Sevier and Union counties.
The Area Plan Budget Summary will be available for review and presented to the public at the Columbia County Senior Center at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 31.
For questions or concerns, contact the Area Agency on Aging of Southwest Arkansas at 870-234-7410, ext. 109.