The Arkansas Arts Council has received an annual state partnership grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for $821,300, the largest NEA grant the Arkansas Arts Council has ever received.
The funding will be used to support arts programming and services across Arkansas.
“The Arkansas Arts Council’s main mission is to provide funding and support for the arts community for the whole state,” said Shea Lewis, interim secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “This partnership between the Arkansas Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts proves that the arts community is thriving in Arkansas, and we’re proud to support it.”
The Arkansas Arts Council administers both federal and state funds to provide financial aid and state arts grants for programs and services benefiting Arkansas organizations, schools and artists.
The award will fund Arts in Education grants that help schools and arts organizations provide artist residencies to benefit pre-K-12 students through in-school, after school and summer programs. These grants also fund development of new curricula that can be used to guide Arts in Education programming for years to come.
“Children love creating art,” said Patrick Ralston, director of the Arkansas Arts Council. “That’s where the support of art needs to begin. When we can support the creativity of children and arts education programs from the beginning, we are setting the stage for a thriving arts community for all Arkansans.”
The funding will also support Arkansas Arts Council’s participation in the Poetry Out Loud program, a poetry recitation competition sponsored by the NEA and the Poetry Foundation. It will fund the Arkansas Arts Council’s online Foundant grants management system and a grants technician to run the system, as well as all of the Arkansas Arts Council’s operations, from office supplies to artist programming.