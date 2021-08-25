Harvest Regional Food Bank is returning to Columbia County with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry.
Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute the food boxes directly from its truck from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, September 15 or until all boxes have been distributed. The truck will be parked at the Waldo Fire Department, 102 E. Main St.
The next Mobile Pantry for Columbia County residents will be on October 27.
With CDC precautions and recommendations against the Coronavirus still in place, Harvest is taking every measure to ensure the safety of its staff, volunteers and recipients. Mobile pantries our now operating as “drive-thru” distributions, with food boxes being loaded directly into vehicles. Recipients will not be allowed to exit the vehicle or park to pick up food.
Recipients must bring photo identification or proof of address for verifying they are a resident of Columbia County. Distribution is limited to one box per household and 2 households per vehicle.