The El Dorado Alzheimer's, Parkinson’s and Caregiver’s support groups will meet at noon Thursday in the 2nd floor Executive Dining Room at Simmons First Bank, 100 W. Grove, El Dorado.
SeniorKare in home service will provide the meal.
Interested individuals must email nbailey@aaaswa.net by Wednesday morning, November 17, if they wish to reserve a plate.
As an additional program of interest, the South Arkansas Center on Aging will present an Alzheimer's/Dementia Experience, which will simulate the dementia experience for the participants. All interested individuals must RSVP to nbailey@aaaswa.net by noon Wednesday.