The Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia is accepting applications for part-time youth development professionals for the upcoming year.
The club seeks dependable individuals who understand they will be dealing and supervising youth from K-8th grades. They must have reliable transportation and able to work 2:30-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with occasional weekend duties.
Applications can be picked up at the Boys & Girls Club between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
People with questions may call Victoria Erwin, Unit Director, at 870-234-3300/870-949-8469 or verwin.bgcm@gmail.com .