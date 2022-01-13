The Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia will be the beneficiary of this year’s Provisional Class of the Magnolia Junior Charity League.
The class is partnering with Sign Gypsies and Hannah Lee Photography to give people three ways to support its “Spread the Love” campaign.
The first way is to pay a one-time fee for a 24-hour rental of a "Spread the Love” message. The Sign Gypsies will take care of all the work by putting up signs in front of your home or business for a 24-hour period sometime in the month of February. These signs make wonderful gifts for children, grandchildren, business, local school, or healthcare provider to show one’s love for them.
The second way is to pay for a 10-minute, Valentine-themed photography mini-session with Hannah Lee Photography scheduled for February 12-13. Once you pay, Hannah Lee Photography will contact you with time options.
The third way is to pay a one-time fee for a 24-hour rental of a “Spread the Love” sign and a 10-minute Valentine themed photography mini-session with Hannah Lee Photography scheduled for February 12-13. Once you pay, Hannah Lee Photography will contact you with time options.
Sessions with Hannah Lee Photography are limited.
Funds will be used for improvements at the Boys & Girls Club. Contact
Krystal Goodwin (870-510-0506) or Whitteni Lindsey (501-253-4444) for questions.
