The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission has released its 2022 Wrap-Up Report detailing the end-of-year results for its two annual cleanup campaigns.
In 2022, a total of 582 cleanup events were held across the state where 17,794 Arkansans volunteered, an increase of 30% compared to last year. The total amount of litter removed was 457 tons from all 75 counties.
Every year, KAB hosts two statewide cleanup initiatives: its spring campaign, the Great American Cleanup (GAmC), and its fall campaign, the Great Arkansas Cleanup (GAC).
Community members are encouraged to get involved in local and statewide beautification efforts by organizing a cleanup or volunteering at a local event during these campaigns.
“In 2022, we saw an exceptional amount of Arkansans volunteer to take responsibility in keeping their communities clean and litter-free,” said Colbie Jones, director of KAB. “Thanks to their hard work, we were able to meet an incredible milestone in the history of our organization by having all 75 counties register a cleanup. As we look towards the new year, we want to encourage every Arkansan to learn more about how they can get involved in beautification efforts near them.”
The number of hours Arkansans spent participating in KAB cleanup activities increased by 57%. During this time, volunteers removed 459 tons of bulky waste found across 2,005 miles of roadways and 9,543 acres of parks and public areas. Efforts alongside waterways and shorelines increased by 107% as 588 miles were cleaned.
Volunteers also collected 5,768 tires and recycled 15.2 tons of electronics while planting more than 3,143 trees, shrubs and flowers.
KAB is encouraging Arkansans to get involved and participate in the spring during the GAmC with litter pickup and beautification projects statewide. CLICK HERE for information in organizing a cleanup event.