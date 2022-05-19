More than 80 anglers showcased their skills last weekend at the Kiwanis Club Fishing Derby.
The Kiwanis Club of Columbia County partnered with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Southern Arkansas University to host the tournament at the SAU Engineering Pond, which was free to the public thanks to the sponsorships from Wood & Wood Ltd., Holiday Inn Express, Edward Jones, Shermar Easter, Story's on the Square, and Peoples Bank.
Prizes were awarded to participating youth for Biggest Fish, Smallest Fish, and Biggest Haul (most fish caught) by an individual.
Kiwanis is committed to helping children grow and succeed and thinks neighborhoods and the world are best served when people of all ages and different backgrounds work together to share their time and talents.
Anyone interested in learning more about Kiwanis of Columbia County or interested in becoming a member can contact Ethan Young at ethan.young@edwardjones.com