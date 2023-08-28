Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute food boxes directly from its truck from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, or until all boxes have been distributed.
The distribution will take place in the parking lot of the Waldo Fire Department.
Recipients must come inside the fire station building to check in. Once checked in, recipients will go back to their vehicle and proceed to line up along East Main Street and North Walnut Street, then East Roselawn Street toward North Hickory Street.
Recipients must bring photo identification or proof of address to verify they are a resident of Columbia County. Distribution is limited to one box per household and two households per vehicle.
The next Mobile Pantry will be on November 1.