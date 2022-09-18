Logoly State Park near McNeil will participate in the Great Arkansas Cleanup on Saturday, September 24.
Volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Visitor Center to get supplies, an area to work and a free t-shirt (limited supply).
Projects will include trash pickup and park beautification. This event is part of a statewide program co-sponsored and presented by Keep Arkansas Beautiful.
For more information contact the park at 870-695-3561 or email Logoly@Arkansas.com.
