State Park

Logoly State Park will have a clean-up on September 24.

Logoly State Park near McNeil will participate in the Great Arkansas Cleanup on Saturday, September 24.

Volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Visitor Center to get supplies, an area to work and a free t-shirt (limited supply).

Projects will include trash pickup and park beautification. This event is part of a statewide program co-sponsored and presented by Keep Arkansas Beautiful.

For more information contact the park at 870-695-3561 or email Logoly@Arkansas.com.

CLICK HERE to see the park’s webpage.

 

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you