Following in the footsteps of such Hope notables as Mack McLarty, Mike Huckabee, and President Clinton, Hope High student Richard Ware has been elected “Governor” of this year’s Boys State.
Ware will be a senior this coming year in the Hope Public Schools.
Ware’s election and experience has been a little different than his predecessors. Much of this year’s Boys State is virtual and Ware said much of his campaigning was over Zoom. But he was at the Arkansas State Capitol on Friday to meet with Governor Asa Hutchinson. Ware says it is an honor to follow so many reputable people into the office during Boys State.
In addition to his honors at Arkansas Boys State, Ware is headed to Governor’s School this summer to study music. He’ll be heading to Arkansas Tech for the experience and will concentrate on music. Ware can play the piano as well as saxophone and most percussion instruments.
