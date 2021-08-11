A “Lunch Break for Caregivers,” sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging, will be held at noon Friday at the Lelia Enrichment Complex, 600 Lelia Street.
Stephen Attebery of UAMS will speak on the topic of caregiver mental health.
Masks are required.
Lunch will be provided. Call 870-626-3093 for reservations.
CLICK HERE to read more Community News on our website. Tell your friends and family that thanks to our advertisers, they can read news for free on our website.
Email us at news@magnoliareporter.com