The Schmieding Home Caregiver Training Program, part of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), is offering free Respite Volunteer Training on Monday in El Dorado.
The all-day training session will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the UAMS South Arkansas Center on Aging, 106 West Main St., El Dorado.
The training is in-person and registration is required. CLICK HERE to register.
For more information, call 870-881-8969.
All CDC guidelines will be followed including health screenings, face masks and social distancing. Space is limited.
The training is held in cooperation with the Arkansas Lifespan Respite Coalition.
The coalition's research has shown 90% of Arkansas caregivers do not receive respite services, which can be provided in-home or out-of-home in health care facilities, day centers or camps. Across the nation, there are 53 million American caregivers, 85% of whom do not receive any respite services. Even the best of the best caregivers need a temporary break to care for themselves.
Using the evidence-based Respite Education & Support Tools (REST) curriculum, the session will provide unique, interactive training to help participants be confident and successful when providing assistance to those in need. The training is geared toward community and faith-based groups, family caregivers and volunteer groups.
In addition, seven hours of continuing education units are available to nursing home administrators who attend.
This course is supported in part by a grant to the Arkansas Department of Human Services from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration of Aging.